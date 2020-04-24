Stranded migrant workers will be brought back in a phased manner: UP CM

AMNN

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has announced that the state’s migrant workers who are stranded in different states of the country will be brought back in a phased manner amid lockdown.

He said that the workers who have completed their 14-days quarantine period will be brought back to native towns. The chief minister made these remarks in a meeting with COVID-19 management Team-11 of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to convey other state governments where migrant workers from state are stranded to make arrangements to bring those workers who have completed 14-day quarantine period in their specific state up till Uttar Pradesh border.

Once they are brought there, the UP government will then make arrangements to take them to their respective towns, districts where they will be quarantined again for 14 days. authorities will make arrangements for migrant workers in state ashrams and shelter homes with fresh food and other basic facilities including sanitisation.

Once migrant workers will complete the 14-day quarantine period, will then be sent for home quarantine with Rashan Kits and Rs 1,000 to manage basic and necessary expenses.