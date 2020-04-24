State consultative committee for covid-19 formed in Manipur

AMN

In Manipur, a State Consultative Committee on COVID-19 under the Chairmanship of State Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been constituted and held its first ever meeting today.

The State Consultative Committee also have 20 members including State Cabinet ministers, MLAs, high level civil and health officials and owners of renowned private hospital and laboratory of the State.

First ever meeting of the Committee was held late this evening at CM Secretariat Imphal and discuss in various COVID-19 related issues including monitoring of relaxation of lockdown restriction in the State and further measures to be taken up to contain the spread of virus.