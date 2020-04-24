Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,48,876 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,91,614 worldwide
‘Don’t take disinfectant’ for coronavirus
Coronavirus: China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for last 9 days
Human trials of vaccine developed by Oxford University begins in UK
PM Modi hails contribution of Rural India in the fight against Coronavirus

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Apr 2020 10:40:25      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Madhya Pradesh: Number of Corona cases rise to 1,846

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ BHOPAL

About 200 new cases of infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours, which has increased the number of infected to 1,846.The number of deaths has also increased to 92. So far, 210 people have been completely cured and discharge from hospitals.

Indore still has the maximum number of 1029 infected patients, while the number of patients in Bhopal has increased to 360. Ujjain has also become a hot spot of corona infection with the number of patients has increased to 102.

So far, more than 35 thousand samples have been sent for investigation in the state, out of which more than 26 thousand reports have been received while about 9 thousand reports are pending.

Meanwhile, twenty-two students from Odisha studying at Navodaya Vidyalaya located in Jaura in Morena district are stuck in the school due to lockdown. Morena Collector Priyanka Das reached the school and met all those children and also talked to their families on the phone and discussed with the authorities sending them to their home in Orissa.

Action has been taken against more than thirty people in ten different cases of lockdown violation in Ratlam district today while two Assistant Supply Officers in Jabalpur have been suspended due to negligent of work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!