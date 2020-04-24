Madhya Pradesh: Number of Corona cases rise to 1,846

AMN/ BHOPAL

About 200 new cases of infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours, which has increased the number of infected to 1,846.The number of deaths has also increased to 92. So far, 210 people have been completely cured and discharge from hospitals.

Indore still has the maximum number of 1029 infected patients, while the number of patients in Bhopal has increased to 360. Ujjain has also become a hot spot of corona infection with the number of patients has increased to 102.

So far, more than 35 thousand samples have been sent for investigation in the state, out of which more than 26 thousand reports have been received while about 9 thousand reports are pending.

Meanwhile, twenty-two students from Odisha studying at Navodaya Vidyalaya located in Jaura in Morena district are stuck in the school due to lockdown. Morena Collector Priyanka Das reached the school and met all those children and also talked to their families on the phone and discussed with the authorities sending them to their home in Orissa.

Action has been taken against more than thirty people in ten different cases of lockdown violation in Ratlam district today while two Assistant Supply Officers in Jabalpur have been suspended due to negligent of work.