29 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Iran

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 29 people were injured as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan this morning. The quake, which reportedly occurred at 7:32 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre at Haftkel County, also shook Masjed Soleyman County and was felt in the provincial capital Ahvaz. Khuzestan Governor Mohammad Reza Mavalizadeh said, 296 residential units in Masjed Soleyman have suffered damage in the quake. He said, rescue teams have been sent to the earthquake-hit areas.