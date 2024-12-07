The Indian Awaaz

India issues Travel Advisory for Syria

Dec 7, 2024

 AMN / NEW DELHI

In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals have been advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification, says MEA in a statement on Friday.

Also Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID [email protected] for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum.

