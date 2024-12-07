The Indian Awaaz

Nepal PM Oli urges youth living abroad to return home to create employment opportunities

Dec 6, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressing the World Leader Forum organised by Columbia University in New York has urged the Nepali youths living abroad to return home and create employment opportunities. He clarified that the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ has been put forward to eradicate poverty and ensure the right of all to live with dignity.

PM Oli spoke on ‘Nepal’s Journey of Democracy and Economic Development’ saying that the government of Nepal has brought out programmes such as small-scale industries and ‘startups’ for employment opportunities. He urged the Nepali youth to unite in nation-building as he was clear that the country could not transform without the youth. According to him, Nepal is in a position to become a multi-dimensional economy for economic development based on Nepal being a rising democracy between two economic powers India and China.

He emphasized that he was leading a government with two major parliamentary parties that had played a decisive role in Nepal’s democratic movement, PM Oli said he had a resolution to maintain good governance and transparency.

Prime Minister Oli is leading a Nepali delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

