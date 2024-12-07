Sri Lanka: Ceylon Electricity Board proposes maintaining current electricity tariffs for 1st half of 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Ceylon Electricity Board has proposed maintaining current electricity tariffs for the first half of 2025. The proposal was submitted today to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka for review, with implementation expected by the third week of January. The ruling National People’s Power party had promised to reduce electricity tariffs by up to 30 percent over the next year to ease financial burdens on the public. Sri Lanka’s electricity tariffs saw sharp increases in 2023 under former President Ranil Wickremasinghe’s administration. The cost-reflective pricing strategy, implemented during the economic crisis, led to electricity bills tripling for many households.