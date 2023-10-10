18 lakh accounts under Mahila Samman Savings opened within six months of its launch

AMN / WEB DESK

Over 18 lakh accounts to the tune of over 11 thousand crore rupees have been opened under Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 2023 across the country.



Communication Ministry said, the new scheme Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was launched on 1st April this year. The two year tenure scheme offers an attractive and fixed interest of 7.5 percent interest compounded quarterly. The scheme is valid for a two-year period upto 31st March 2025. The Ministry said, more than 33 thousand accounts to tune of 405 crore riupees have been opened in Delhi.