Israel-Palestine conflict will not create energy issue for India: Hardeep Puri

NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri said that Israel- Palestine conflict will not create energy issue for India. Inaugurating the 26th Energy Technology Meet in New Delhi on Monday, Mr Puri said the government is watching it very carefully.

He said the country will navigate its way through this issue. The Minister said that India is moving towards energy transition. He added that energy transition in India will first be from fossil-based to cleaner fuels and further to renewable.  The three-day event is based on the theme of “Emerging Energy Trends and Future of Refining.”

