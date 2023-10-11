इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 01:46:04      انڈین آواز

India and Tanzania to work for collective good of Africa and India, says Piyush Goyal

AMN

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to bring the Global South together on one platform and it has ensured that the African Union has become a full member of G20. He was addressing the India-Tanzania Investment Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday, where the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan was also present. 
 
Mr. Goyal stressed that India and Tanzania to work for the collective good of Africa and India. He said that both countries can work together for mutual food security and in pharma and space sectors as well. Mr. Goyal said, the friendship between the two countries has been elevated to the level of strategic partnership and the wonderful people-to-people and business relationship that exists between the two countries will only get stronger in the years to come.
 
In her address, President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed gratitude towards India for its friendly policies. Our correspondent reports that many important business MoUs of the private sector were exchanged in the forum and Several industrialists from both countries attended it.

