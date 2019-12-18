FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Dec 2019 05:58:55      انڈین آواز
1,000 fast track courts to be set up for rape cases

Staff Reporter / NERW DELHI

The Government has decided to set up over 1000 fast track special courts for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases, including that of minors. The scheme will cost 767.25 crore rupees to the Centre and States.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has formulated a scheme for setting up of the fast track courts for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases and cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A fast-track court in Telangana’s Warangal district recently sentenced a 28-year-old man to death for committing the heinous act this year.

Last year two persons were handed over death sentences by courts in Gwalior and Katni districts of Madhya Pradesh for the gruesome crime. It came days after government introduced death penalty for rapists of girls below 12 years by amending the IPC, CrPC and POCSO Act.

The conviction of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao Rape case by a Delhi special court is yet another step towards meting out the punishment to the perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

