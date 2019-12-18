FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Dec 2019 06:00:28      انڈین آواز
CAA protest: Peace is solution to every problem says Javadeker

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that no citizen should be afraid of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said intruders need to worry about this law, not the 130 crore citizens of India. He was speaking on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi today.

Saying that there are 900 universities in the country, he stated that the government hears the issues of all students and is sensitive to them. Mr. Javadekar added that if students have any problem, the doors of the government are always open. He said peace is the solution to every problem.

