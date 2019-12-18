FreeCurrencyRates.com

Revoke CAA; Demand DMK Coalition parties

AMN / CHENNAI

The coalition parties of the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu have demanded the revocation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The DMK convened a meeting of the coalition parties on the issue this morning in Chennai, led by its president MK Stalin.

“Students and the public should participate in the #CAA rally on behalf of the DMK-led secular coalition parties, beyond party – politics” said Stalin

Later, he told media that all the leaders who attended the meeting demanded the recall of the Act.

Prime Minister Modi-Japan Prime Minister Abe cancels meeting in Guwahati

Bangladesh Minister’s trip canceled;

Global Criticism of the Act.

After this, the Central government should immediately withdraw # CAA2019.

He criticised the ruling AIADMK in the state and the PMK for voting in favour of the Bill in Parliament.

