SC ready to examine validity of CAA, but refuses to stay its operation

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today decided to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA, but refused to stay its operation.

It issued notice to the Centre on pleas seeking stay on the operation of the law as well as on the main petition challenging the constitutional validity of the legislation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant fixed the pleas, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for hearing on the 22nd of January, next year.