100 out of 103 NIA Cases Resulted in Conviction: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

By Inder Vashisth / NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved convictions in 100 out of 103 cases decided by courts over the past five and a half years, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghosh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided a detailed year-wise account of NIA cases from 2020 to July 29, 2025.

Key Statistics on NIA Cases (2020–2025):

Total Cases Registered (FIRs):

NIA registered 375 cases during this period.

(Year-wise: 59 in 2020, 61 in 2021, 73 in 2022, 68 in 2023, 80 in 2024, and 34 till July 29, 2025).

The agency filed charge sheets in 301 cases .

(Year-wise: 56, 49, 51, 56, 62, and 27 respectively).

Courts delivered judgments in 103 cases .

(Year-wise: 8 in 2020, 16 in 2021, 32 in 2022, 18 in 2023, 17 in 2024, and 12 in 2025 so far).

Convictions were secured in 100 cases .

(Year-wise: 8, 16, 31, 17, 17, and 11 respectively).

Only 3 cases resulted in acquittals.

(Year-wise: 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, and 1 respectively).

The overall conviction rate for NIA cases stands at an impressive 97.08%.

(Year-wise conviction rates: 100%, 100%, 96.88%, 94.44%, 100%, and 91.67% respectively).

The data highlights the high success rate of NIA investigations, with only a small fraction of cases resulting in acquittals. The conviction rate underscores the agency’s effectiveness in prosecuting terrorism and national security-related cases.