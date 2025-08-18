Strict action will be taken against companies involved in making fake pesticides, fertilisers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

AMN

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, strict action will be taken against companies involved in manufacturing fake pesticides, fertilisers, and seeds. Mr. Chouhan visited Madhya Pradesh to assess the damage caused to soybean crops due to the spraying of spurious chemicals.

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had received complaints about soybean crops being damaged due to counterfeit weedicide. Following this, Mr. Chouhan visited the affected fields in Raisen and Vidisha districts to inspect the damage. He said that a nationwide campaign will be launched against such companies.

Acting on Mr. Chouhan’s directions, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – ICAR has immediately constituted an inquiry committee. The committee is visiting the fields today to assess the extent of crop damage.