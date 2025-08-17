Delhi Must Reflect Aspiring India, Says PM Modi at Highway Launch

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a bold vision for the national capital, calling for Delhi to be developed as a “Vikas Model” — a symbol of a new, aspirational India. Speaking at a massive public gathering during the inauguration of two key infrastructure projects — the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) — PM Modi underscored Delhi’s central role in reflecting the country’s developmental ambitions.

Calling the projects a gift to the residents of Delhi and the NCR, the Prime Minister said the new highways would significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and benefit a wide spectrum of people — especially farmers, labourers, and small business owners.

“Delhi Must Reflect a Viksit Bharat”

“India is on the path of becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), and its capital should be the face of that transformation,” PM Modi asserted. He added that as the world increasingly takes note of India’s economic momentum, the image of Delhi plays a crucial role in shaping global perceptions. “The world sees Delhi first when it sees India,” he said, adding that the capital must embody the speed, scale, and spirit of development.

A Janmashtami Connect

Making a cultural reference that resonated with the occasion, PM Modi said, “The highway is named Dwarka Expressway, the location is Rohini, the festival is Janmashtami, and I am from the land of Dwarkadhish — the entire environment feels divinely ‘Krishnamay’ today.” His comments evoked a cheer from the audience, many of whom were gathered as part of the festive celebrations.

Infrastructure Push: From Roads to Rail

Highlighting the BJP-led central government’s focus on infrastructure over the past 11 years, the Prime Minister said that Delhi-NCR has undergone a historic transformation. He pointed to the rapid expansion of expressways, metro connectivity, and the launch of Namo Bharat, India’s modern regional train network.

“In the last decade, Delhi-NCR’s connectivity has been revolutionised. Today, it boasts of some of the widest expressways, a world-class metro system, and now seamless access through Dwarka Expressway and UER-II,” PM Modi said.

A Day of Celebrations and Public Outreach

The event was preceded by a grand roadshow near the Mundka-Bakkarwala Village Toll Plaza, where hundreds gathered along the roadsides, waving flags and cheering as PM Modi greeted the crowds. He also took time to interact with workers who helped build the new expressway, acknowledging their contribution and thanking them personally.

During the visit, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Together, they reviewed the progress of the highway projects and participated in the official inauguration ceremony.

By placing Delhi at the heart of India’s growth story, PM Modi once again reinforced his government’s narrative of inclusive and future-ready development. The Dwarka Expressway and UER-II are not just highways — they are being positioned as pathways to a “Viksit Bharat”, with Delhi leading the charge.