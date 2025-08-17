Erin, First Atlantic Hurricane of 2025, Downgraded to Category 4, Threatens Caribbean with Heavy Rainfall

The first Atlantic hurricane of 2025, Erin has exploded in strength and became a major storm in Atlantic waters just north of the Caribbean Islands last evening.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in an update has downgraded it to a Category-4 storm from Category-5 with maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometer per hour.

The hurricane is moving towards the West-Northwest with a turn more northward. It is expected to cause heavy rainfall today across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.