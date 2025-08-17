Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Erin, First Atlantic Hurricane of 2025, Downgraded to Category 4, Threatens Caribbean with Heavy Rainfall

Aug 17, 2025

The first Atlantic hurricane of 2025, Erin has exploded in strength and became a major storm in Atlantic waters just north of the Caribbean Islands last evening.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in an update has downgraded it to a Category-4 storm from Category-5 with maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometer per hour.

The hurricane is moving towards the West-Northwest with a turn more northward. It is expected to cause heavy rainfall today across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

