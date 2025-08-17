Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit India On August 18

AMN

Chinese Foreign Minister and Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, will be on a two-day visit to India from Monday. He is visiting India at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During the visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China boundary question with India’s Special Representative, Mr Doval. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement: “From August 18 to 20, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs and China’s Special Representative on the China-India boundary question Wang Yi will visit India and hold the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question at the invitation of the Indian side.”