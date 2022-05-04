Yogi Adityanath meets Mother For First Time Since Becoming CM  

Mother Savitra Devi, 85, has six other children besides Yogi Adityanath.

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met his mother Savitri Devi today at his ancestral village in Uttarakhand’s Panchur and touched her feet, seeking her blessings. The chief minister also gifted a shawl to his mother, who was visibly emotional to meet her son.

The chief minister could not go home when his father died during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. “I had the ardent wish to get a glimpse of him at the final moment. However, following a sense of duty towards the state’s 23 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic, I could not do so,” the chief minister had said in a statement.

Mr Adityanath, currently in his hometown of Pauri, in Uttarakhand, is meeting his mother for the first time since he became UP’s Chief Minister. He is visiting his ancestral village for the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

It is reportedly the first time in 28 years that Mr Adityanath has returned to Uttarakhand to attend a family function, rather than for an official engagement. In the throes of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had not been able to attend even his father’s funeral in April 2020 in Haridwar.

The Chief Minister earlier became emotional while unveiling a statue of his spiritual guru Mahant Avaidyanath at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College in his home district. In his address at the function, he said he felt proud to be unveiling the statue of his spiritual guru at the place where he was born but could not visit after 1940.