FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2022 06:46:31      انڈین آواز

Yogi Adityanath meets Mother For First Time Since Becoming CM  

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Mother Savitra Devi, 85, has six other children besides Yogi Adityanath.

Image

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met his mother Savitri Devi today at his ancestral village in Uttarakhand’s Panchur and touched her feet, seeking her blessings. The chief minister also gifted a shawl to his mother, who was visibly emotional to meet her son.

The chief minister could not go home when his father died during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. “I had the ardent wish to get a glimpse of him at the final moment. However, following a sense of duty towards the state’s 23 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic, I could not do so,” the chief minister had said in a statement.

Mr Adityanath, currently in his hometown of Pauri, in Uttarakhand, is meeting his mother for the first time since he became UP’s Chief Minister. He is visiting his ancestral village for the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

It is reportedly the first time in 28 years that Mr Adityanath has returned to Uttarakhand to attend a family function, rather than for an official engagement. In the throes of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had not been able to attend even his father’s funeral in April 2020 in Haridwar.

“I had the ardent wish to get a glimpse of my father at the final moment. However, following a sense of duty towards the state’s 23 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic, I could not do so,” the Chief Minister had said, ruing his inability to attend.

The Chief Minister earlier became emotional while unveiling a statue of his spiritual guru Mahant Avaidyanath at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College in his home district. In his address at the function, he said he felt proud to be unveiling the statue of his spiritual guru at the place where he was born but could not visit after 1940.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart