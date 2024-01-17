इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2024 01:33:03      انڈین آواز

Y S Sharmila appointed as APP Congress president

AMN

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Y S Sharmila as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of current Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Congress president has appointed Y S Sharmila Reddy as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official announcement by the party stated.

Sharmila joined the party on January 4 in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Her appointment comes a day after incumbent Gidugu Rudra Raju stepped down from the APCC chief post.

“Congress president has also appointed Shri Gidugu Rudra Raju, the outgoing PCC president as special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. The party appreciates the contributions of Gidugu Rudra Raju, in his role as PCC president,” the Congress said in a press release.

