इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2024 06:26:49
Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra: Will Rahul Gandhi succeed in convincing TMC on seat sharing?

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The political dynamics in West Bengal seem intense as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra reaches a crucial phase, with tensions between state leadership and TMC potentially impacting the India alliance prospects.


Yatra enters on Jan 24 from Cooch Behar in Bengal to Uttar Dinajpur, covering a distance of 500 km, journey, rest on Jan 26 and 27 and ends in Jan 29.

In Assam, Rahul Gandhi launched fierce attack on Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswsharma and termed him most corrupt Chief Minister which had generated bitter rivalry between the two leaders as the incumbent Chief Minister of late had become harshest critic of Rahul Gandhi.


Indeed, navigating the tensions between Congress state leadership and Trinamool Congress Party leaders will be a delicate task for Rahul Gandhi. Finding common ground and fostering open communication could be key to addressing the ongoing challenge.


The decision of the TMC leadership not to engage in seat-sharing discussions with the Congress committee in the national capital suggests complexities in alliance dynamics. It adds an additional layer of challenge for Rahul Gandhi in fostering collaboration among these political entities.


According to a source, Rahul Gandhi’s flexibility in reducing the Congress’s seat demand from 10 to 5 in the recent meeting with state leaders reflects a willingness to compromise and work towards a more amicable alliance with the TMC.

