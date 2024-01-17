Chandigarh mayoral polls INDIA bloc’s first combined fight: AAP’s Raghav Chadha

AMN / WEB DESK

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the Chandigarh mayoral polls will be a game changer as it will see INDIA bloc’s first combined fight against the BJP, setting the foundation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference, he said the polls will change the direction of Indian politics.

The AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP also emphasized that this mayoral election will set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections as well as all the upcoming elections.

He expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will put up a fight with full strength and register a historic and decisive victory in the mayoral polls.

Chadha, however, refrained from talking about the seat-sharing arrangements between the alliance partners, saying that it was not the right time to comment on the matter.

“INDIA alliance is something where different parties of the country kept aside their individual interests and decided to come together in the interest of the country. It is not appropriate to do regular commentary on seat-sharing today. As soon as any important decision is taken, it will be known,” he underlined.

Mentioning about the recent meeting of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said it was an important meeting where many topics were discussed, while the resolve to come together and contest the elections became stronger.