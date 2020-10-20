WPI slams Assam government for adding 10,000 New ‘D’ Voters

AGENCIES

Welfare Party of India has strongly criticised the BJP government in Assam for adding 10,000 more names as D Voters in NRC list saying that it is an attempt of taking electoral benefits.



National President of WPI Dr SQR Ilyas expressed deep concern over inclusion of 10,000 more names as D Voters to the final list of NRC which was prepared under the supervision of Supreme Court.



He pointed out that the NRC state coordinator (SCNRC) under the guidance of the political masters has instructed various deputy commissioners to prepare a list of ‘D-voters’ with exclusion of 10000 more names to the final list of NRC as ‘ineligible persons’ with ulterior motive of taking electoral benefits.



He said it is undertaken to target Muslim Citizens and make them D Voters while those belonging to other religions can get citizenship through CAA and said this discrimination is once again contentious, discriminatory and anti-constitutional.



The cumbersome exercise undertaken last year involving huge sum of resources under the supervision of Supreme Court to obtain the final list of NRC is undermined with the new omission or exclusion for polarisation and for cheap political gain.