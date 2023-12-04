इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2023 10:49:48      انڈین آواز

World looking up to India as emerging Biomanufacturing Hub, says Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN

Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that the world is looking up to India as emerging Biomanufacturing Hub.

Inaugurating the 3rd ‘Global Bio-India 2023’ in New Delhi today, Dr Singh said, Biotechnology Startups and Institutional linkages with Industry will drive India’s Bioeconomy in the years to come. He said, India’s bioeconomy stood at just about ten billion dollar in 2014 and it is likely to touch 150 billion dollar this fiscal.

The Minister said, biotechnology will be the key to Amrit Kaal economy and also for making India a frontline nation in the world.

