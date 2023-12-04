इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2023 10:49:33      انڈین آواز

Stock Market: Key domestic indices surge over two percent to close at all time high

The Key domestic indices surged more than two percent today to close at all all-time high. The Sensex closed above 68,850 mark while the Nifty settled above 20,650. The surge comes amidst the decisive victory of the ruling party, BJP, in 3 out of 4 state assembly elections. This, along with the strong GDP growth data released last week, has given a boost to the market sentiment.

The Sensex climbed 1,384 points, or 2 percent, to finish at 68,865. The Nifty also gained 419 points, or 2.1 percent, to end at 20,687.
In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index and the Small-cap index added 1.20 percent each.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 28 companies appreciated while two companies declined. ICICI Bank surged 4.7 percent, SBI climbed four percent and Larsen & Turbro added 3.9 percent.

On the other hand, Wipro fell 0.1 percent and Tata Motors registered a marginal loss of 0.04 percent.

In the sectoral indices at the BSE, all sectors logged gains. Oil & Gas jumped 3.8 percent and Bankex rose 3.6 percent. The Financial Services and Power sectors both added three percent.

The overall market breadth was positive, as the shares of 2,391 companies appreciated while those of 1,446 declined. A total of 181 companies remained unchanged.

