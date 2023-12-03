इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 11:58:03      انڈین آواز

Gadkari urges highway engineers to adopt best global practices of road engineering to prevent road accidents

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari said cost-effective road construction, use of alternate materials, development of innovative technology, and private partnerships are paramount for the development of the road sector in the country.
 
Addressing the inaugural session of 82nd Annual session of the Indian Road Congress at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Sunday, the Minister said, it is the need of the hour to ensure timely completion of projects, ecological protection, and quality in road construction. He urged the highway engineers to adopt the best global practices of road engineering to prevent road accidents. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who was also present on the occasion, also urged to adopt the quality work approach along with the use of global technology in road infrastructure to realize the vision of developed India by 2047.
 
Highway engineers, students and scientists from IIT, NIT, engineering colleges, and research organizations, are attending this four-day session. The technical exhibition has also been set up at Mahatma Mandir on the sidelines of the event. Nearly 120 companies are taking part in the exhibition to showcase the modern and state-of-the-art technology related to the construction and road transport sectors.
 
The Indian Roads Congress (IRC) is the Apex Body of Highway Engineers in the country.

