Indian Railways achieves over 1000 metric tonnes of freight loading from April to November

Indian Railways has achieved over one thousand metric tonnes of freight loading from April to November this year. The Railways Ministry said, this is an improvement of around 36 metric tonnes over last year’s loading for the same period.

The Ministry added it has earned over one lakh 10 thousand crore rupees from April to November this year, which is 4 thousand Crore rupees more compared to the same period of the previous year.

The Ministry added that it achieved loading of around 65 metric tonnes in Coal, over 14 metric tonnes in Iron Ore, around 5 metric tonnes in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, and around 6 metric tonnes in Fertilizers, during November of this year.