World Expo being held in Dubai from Nov 18 to 23

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Expo is being held in Dubai from November 18 to 23. The cultural splendor of Maharashtra will be presented in various forms in this expo. Meanwhile, state Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh said that six films, a Marathi web series and a film on Maharashtra would be screened at the Dubai Expo.

The Dubai Department of Cultural Affairs is hosting the world Expo from 18th to 23rd November. Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Amit Deshmukh, Secretary for Cultural Affairs Saurabh Vijay and Managing Director of Chitranagari Kailas Pagare are participating in the expo.

Mr. Deshmukh said that the cultural splendor of Maharashtra including music, drama, folk art, cinema, cultural tradition will be displayed in this expo. On this occasion six films like Kadu Bhagwan, Tak Tak, Taj Mahal, Bardo, Godakath, katha Ek Paithanichi, a Marathi Web Series and Chitradhara of Maharashtra will be screened and 20 folk artists will take part in it.

During the Expo, the Minister for Cultural Affairs will provide information about the facilities provided for filming in Maharashtra through the One-Stop Shop Scheme. He informed that how filming is done in Maharashtra, and what facilities will be available in the near future would be told during the expo.

The Dubai Expo was supposed to be held in Dubai last year, but due to the global epidemic Covid-19, this expo has been held this year instead of last year.