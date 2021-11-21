6th edition of Indo-France joint military exercise Ex SHAKTI 2021 commences at Draguignan, France

3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
The Sixth Edition of Indo – France joint military exercise Ex SHAKTI 2021 has commenced at the Military School of Draguignan, France. The Indian Army contingent is being represented by a composite team of three Officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 37 soldiers from a battalion of Gorkha Rifles and support Arms.

The training so far has focused on aspects of joint planning, mutual understanding of conduct of operations and identification of coordination aspects required for jointly operating in a Counter-Terrorism environment under United Nations mandate. The participating contingents have also been put through paces of combat conditioning and tactical training which included firing drills and battle hardening work sessions.

The contingent apart from joint training went to visit MAZARGUES War Cemetery in Marseilles where 1,002 Indian soldiers of the First World War have been cremated. The Indian and French contingents together presented a Guard of Honor and paid their homage to commemorate the valour of the fallen bravehearts.

