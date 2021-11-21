Bangladesh: Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition opens in Rajshahi

WEB DESK

The Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition was opened to the public in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Saturday. The 10-day long exhibition was inaugurated by the Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam as the Chief Guest. Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Sanjeev Kumar Bhati welcomed the people during the inaugural function at the Divisional Krira Complex in Rajshahi.

Earlier, the exhibition was on public display in Dhaka in the last week of September and Sylhet in the first week of November.

The digital exhibition has been specially curated to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as well as to celebrate the 50 years of India Bangladesh diplomatic relations.

The exhibition brings together the common themes of the struggle of the two great leaders using archival photographs and other material in a digital format.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister Shahriar Alam expressed deep gratitude for the contribution of the government of India during the liberation war of Bangladesh. He said that Bangladesh India relationship is multifaceted and it has achieved many tangible goals in the past few years, reports the official news agency BSS.

The exhibition was virtually inaugurated on 16 December last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the virtual summit of the two leaders.