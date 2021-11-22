3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2021 06:21:54      انڈین آواز

China officially downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has officially downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Lithuania had ignored China’s solemn stance and the basic norms of international relations in allowing Taiwan to set up its representative office. China considers the self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan island as its own territory.

In August, Beijing expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and recalled its Ambassador from Lithuania in protest to the Baltic state’s decision to allow Taiwan to open its de-facto embassy in Vilnius. The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania opened on Thursday.

Taiwan says, it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name, and that the People’s Republic of China has never ruled it and has no right to speak for it. Taiwan has been upbeat by growing international support for it, especially from the US and some of its allies, in the face of China’s military and diplomatic pressure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Alexander Zverev ousts Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals to set up title clash with Daniil Medvedev

In Tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a t ...

High Commission of India in Dhaka felicitates Bangladesh U-19 cricket team

AMN The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday ...

Kento Momota clinches Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles title

AMN World No. 1 Japan’s Kento Momota clinched the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz