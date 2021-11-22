3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2021 06:21:47      انڈین آواز

Bulgarians vote for second round of presidential elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Voting for the second round of the presidential elections was held on 21 November 2021 in Bulgaria. Nearly 6.7 million eligible voters would choose their President for the next five years between incumbent President Rumen Radev and Anastas Gerdjikov.

Radev, who was backed by several political formations, won the first round of the election on November 14 with 49.42 per cent.

Gerdjikov, supported by the center-right GERB party, ranked second among the 23 candidates with 22.83 per cent. The official results are expected to be released on Wednesday.

The President is elected directly by the people for a period of five years. Radev’s term will expire at the end of January 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Alexander Zverev ousts Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals to set up title clash with Daniil Medvedev

In Tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a t ...

High Commission of India in Dhaka felicitates Bangladesh U-19 cricket team

AMN The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday ...

Kento Momota clinches Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles title

AMN World No. 1 Japan’s Kento Momota clinched the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz