Bulgarians vote for second round of presidential elections

AMN/ WEB DESK

Voting for the second round of the presidential elections was held on 21 November 2021 in Bulgaria. Nearly 6.7 million eligible voters would choose their President for the next five years between incumbent President Rumen Radev and Anastas Gerdjikov.

Radev, who was backed by several political formations, won the first round of the election on November 14 with 49.42 per cent.

Gerdjikov, supported by the center-right GERB party, ranked second among the 23 candidates with 22.83 per cent. The official results are expected to be released on Wednesday.

The President is elected directly by the people for a period of five years. Radev’s term will expire at the end of January 2022.