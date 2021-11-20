WHO worries about spread of Covid within Europe as continent battles fresh wave of infections

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that some 500,000 more deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken.

WHO regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said they are very worried about the spread of Covid-19 within Europe as the continent battles a fresh wave of infections. The warning comes as several nations report record-high infection rates and introduce full and partial lockdowns. Dr. Kluge said factors like the winter season, insufficient vaccine coverage, and the regional dominance of the more transmissible Delta variant were behind the spread.

He called for increased vaccine uptake and the implementation of basic public health measures and new medical treatments to help fight the rise. Austria on Friday became the first European country to announce that Covid-19 vaccination would become a legal requirement. The new rules are set to come into force in February.

Many other European countries are also imposing new measures as cases rise. Countries including the Czech Republic and Slovakia have also announced fresh restrictions on unvaccinated people as record infection rates are recorded across the continent.