Within next year, Sapphire mines will be auctioned in scientific way to give boost to local economy: LG Manoj Sinha

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that within the next year, the Sapphire mines will be auctioned in a scientific way to give a boost to the local economy and to be one of the major contributors to the growth of the Union Territory. He visited Kishtwar yesterday and also paid obeisance at the holy Shri Chandi Mata Machail shrine. The LG took appraisal of the facilities extended to the pilgrims and also interacted with the deputations of local residents. The LG also addressed the representatives of PRIs and the citizens at Gulabgarh and shared the efforts of the UT Administration for the holistic development of the Kishtwar district. He said the administration is committed to equitable development, meeting the needs of the communities, and ensuring that no section of society is left behind. The LG said that in the last three years, the Government has taken many steps to address the concerns of the people of Kishtwar, to expand employment opportunities, and to improve connectivity in the rural areas. The LG said the revival of Cinema theatre after the gap of three decades, better road and communication connectivity, augmented power infrastructure, and better health, sports, and education facilities are the testimony to our commitment to transforming the standard of living of the people of the district. The LG sought the active participation of PRIs and the people in the implementation of all the initiatives of the UT Administration to push forward the development of Kishtwar and also called upon the youth of the district to avail the benefits and incentives under homestay schemes of the Government.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

