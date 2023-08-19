IMD forecasts thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over Delhi

AMN

The national capital woke up to a rainy morning today. India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over most parts of Delhi including Safdurjung Civil Lines, Patel Nagar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Dwarka, Akshardham, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, R K Puram, Hauzkhas and Malviyanagar during next few hours. It has further predicted light to heavy rainfall over the National Capital Region including Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad in the next few hours.