इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 11:03:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot holds meeting with coaching operators

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with coaching operators last night in view of increasing cases of suicide among coaching students in Kota. In this meeting, the Chief Minister said, the time has come to reform the system and we cannot see children dying. Twenty-one children have committed suicide in eight months in the current year. The Chief Minister directed to form a Committee under the chairmanship of Higher and Technical Education Secretary Bhawani Singh Detha. Parents, representatives of coaching institutes, and psychiatrists will also be included in this Committee. The Committee will submit a report within 15 days regarding the necessary steps to be taken to prevent suicides of coaching students.

Kota is one of the five biggest coaching hubs in the country. More than 2.5 lakh children from different States of the country come to Kota to take coaching for NEET and IIT. According to a study conducted by the police, pressure of studies is the main reason of suicide. Various steps have been taken by the administration to prevent the suside cases, but they have proved to be insufficient. Now the government and coaching institutes are seriously thinking about reducing the pressure of children and connecting them with sports and other stress-relieving activities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart