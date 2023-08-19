CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot holds meeting with coaching operators

AMN

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with coaching operators last night in view of increasing cases of suicide among coaching students in Kota. In this meeting, the Chief Minister said, the time has come to reform the system and we cannot see children dying. Twenty-one children have committed suicide in eight months in the current year. The Chief Minister directed to form a Committee under the chairmanship of Higher and Technical Education Secretary Bhawani Singh Detha. Parents, representatives of coaching institutes, and psychiatrists will also be included in this Committee. The Committee will submit a report within 15 days regarding the necessary steps to be taken to prevent suicides of coaching students.

Kota is one of the five biggest coaching hubs in the country. More than 2.5 lakh children from different States of the country come to Kota to take coaching for NEET and IIT. According to a study conducted by the police, pressure of studies is the main reason of suicide. Various steps have been taken by the administration to prevent the suside cases, but they have proved to be insufficient. Now the government and coaching institutes are seriously thinking about reducing the pressure of children and connecting them with sports and other stress-relieving activities.