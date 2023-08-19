NIN reveals majority of IT employees in Hyderabad carry risk of Non-Communicable Diseases because of lifestyle

AMN

Hyderabad-based ICMR – National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has revealed that a majority of the IT employees in Hyderabad carry the risk of developing heart diseases, blood pressure, diabetes, strokes, and other kinds of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) because of their lifestyle. A recent study by researchers from the NIN indicated that the risk is due to a lack of physical activity and extreme stress at workplaces. The NIN study on IT employees with an average age of 30 years in Hyderabad, was published in the international peer-reviewed journal ‘Nutrients’ in the current month. NIN Director Dr Hemalatha said in a statement, that nearly 46 per cent of participants had at least three or more metabolic risk factors including low HDL level, high waist circumference, and elevated levels of certain biomarkers linked to higher risk of developing non-communicable diseases.

The director further said concerns have been rising about the health and wellness of the employees of the IT sector that contributes extensively to the nation’s development. She said many of the employees, mainly aged 26 to 35, face these risks for extended periods, which trigger chronic, low-level inflammation. They become susceptible to metabolic syndrome and non-communicable diseases.