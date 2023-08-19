इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 11:03:34      انڈین آواز
J&K: Chief Electoral Office decides to digitise electoral rolls right

The office of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has decided to digitise electoral rolls right from 1951 when elections were held for the constituent Assembly of J&K. The office of the CEO has initiated the process for digitisation of the electoral rolls and has floated bids for hiring of services of companies for scanning/digitisation/transliteration of the old electoral rolls of J&K. The electoral roll of 1951, 1957, 1971, 1975, 1988 including supplements up to 2001, 2008 and 2014, would be digitised.

The office of the CEO is desirous of getting these records of immense importance, digitised by scanning and meta-tagging. This would be followed by storing the digitised version and making it readily available in the public domain. Worth to mention, the first electoral roll in J&K was published in 1951 when elections were held for framing the constitution of J&K. However, the first Assembly election in J&K was held in 1957 under its own constitution.A

