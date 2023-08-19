इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 11:03:41      انڈین آواز
J&K: Foreign terrorist who injured in Rajouri encounter found dead

A foreign terrorist, who was injured in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri district of J&K early this month, was found dead on Friday. Two Pakistani terrorists were trapped by police in an encounter at Gundha Khawas area of Rajouri district on the 5th of August. In the gun battle, one terrorist was eliminated and another one was severely injured. However, the injured terrorist was not traced after the encounter. Joint teams of forces, including police, Army, and CAPF, however, located the body of the terrorist from a gorge where he fell while trying to escape the security forces. Two grenades, three AK-47 magazines, 90 live rounds of AK-47 assault rifle, 32 live rounds of pistol, and some other material were recovered from the spot. The terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror cases in the Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and Dhangri terror incident.

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

