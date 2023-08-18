इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 12:11:08      انڈین آواز
Govt to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg from Aug 20

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The government will sell tomatoes at retail price of 40 rupees per kilogram from Sunday in different states and Union territories. The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited to sell tomatoes at 40 rupees per kilogram.
 
The retail sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR started from 14th July this year. Over 15 lakh kilogram of tomatoes had been procured by the two agencies till date, which are being continuously disposed of to the retail consumers in major consumption centres in the country.
 
These includes Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The retail price of tomatoes procured by NAFED was initially fixed at 90 rupees per kilogram which had been successively reduced in line with the decline in prices to ensure benefits to the consumers. Both the Cooperative Federation had commenced the procurement of tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous disposal in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded maximum increase.

