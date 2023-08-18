No improvement in current flood situation in about eight districts of Punjab

AMN

There is not much improvement in the current flood situation in about eight districts of Punjab. Now the releasing of water from various dams has also been reduced, but at present the increased water level of Satluj and Beas rivers has marooned many villages. Crops have been destroyed in thousands of acres of land. Army and National Disaster Response Force teams with local authorities are engaged in round the clock rescue operations in the flood affected districts.

Many villages in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Rupnagar districts are still facing island-like situations due to being surrounded by several feet of water. The Gandhwal and Mehtabpur villages of Tanda division in Hoshiarpur district are also under several feet of water and NGOs along with government agencies are doing relief work here. People are being taken to safer places with the help of boats. One person died due to drowning in Beas River in Mand area of Kapurthala district.