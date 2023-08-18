इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2023 06:05:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

No improvement in current flood situation in about eight districts of Punjab

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

There is not much improvement in the current flood situation in about eight districts of Punjab. Now the releasing of water from various dams has also been reduced, but at present the increased water level of Satluj and Beas rivers has marooned many villages. Crops have been destroyed in thousands of acres of land. Army and National Disaster Response Force teams with local authorities are engaged in round the clock rescue operations in the flood affected districts.

Many villages in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Rupnagar districts are still facing island-like situations due to being surrounded by several feet of water. The Gandhwal and Mehtabpur villages of Tanda division in Hoshiarpur district are also under several feet of water and NGOs along with government agencies are doing relief work here. People are being taken to safer places with the help of boats. One person died due to drowning in Beas River in Mand area of Kapurthala district.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart