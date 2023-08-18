J&K: Annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath ji in south Kashmir Himalayas going on smoothly

AMN

The annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath ji in south Kashmir Himalayas from the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal is going on smoothly.

925 devotees paid their obeisance at the holy cave shrine. With this, the total number of pilgrims has risen to Four Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Eight during the last 48 days of Yatra period till last evening. Meanwhile, in connection with the ongoing annual Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, the Chhari Mubarak, holy mace of Lord Shiva, was taken to ancient “Sharika Bhawani” Temple at Hari Parbat in Srinagar yesterday to pay obeisance to Goddess Sharika, on the occasion of Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada, as per the age-old traditions.

Earlier, the holy mace was taken to historic Shankaracharaya ji Temple on Wednesday located on Gopadari Hills where Rudrabhishek was also performed. The Chhari Sathapana ceremony shall be performed on Saturday, the 19th of August at Shri Amreshwar Temple in Srinagar. The traditional “Chhari Pujan” shall be performed on the occasion of Naag Panchami that falls on 21st of this month.