J&K: Annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath ji in south Kashmir Himalayas going on smoothly

AMN

The annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath ji in south Kashmir Himalayas from the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal is going on smoothly.

925 devotees paid their obeisance at the holy cave shrine. With this, the total number of pilgrims has risen to Four Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Eight during the last 48 days of Yatra period till last evening. Meanwhile, in connection with the ongoing annual Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, the Chhari Mubarak, holy mace of Lord Shiva, was taken to ancient “Sharika Bhawani” Temple at Hari Parbat in Srinagar yesterday to pay obeisance to Goddess Sharika, on the occasion of Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada, as per the age-old traditions.

Earlier, the holy mace was taken to historic Shankaracharaya ji Temple on Wednesday located on Gopadari Hills where Rudrabhishek was also performed. The Chhari Sathapana ceremony shall be performed on Saturday, the 19th of August at Shri Amreshwar Temple in Srinagar. The traditional “Chhari Pujan” shall be performed on the occasion of Naag Panchami that falls on 21st of this month.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

