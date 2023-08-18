Kerala: Puthuppally Assembly elections to take place on 5th September

AMN

With the deadline for filing nominations having ended yesterday in Kerala, ten candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Puthuppally Assembly bye-elections, scheduled to take place on the 5th of next month. The NDA has nominated Lijin Lal, while Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is the Congress candidate. The CPI-M’s Jaik C Thomas and Aam Admi Party’s Luke Thomas are the other candidates contesting the bye-poll.

The scrutiny will take place today. The bye-election was necessitated following the passing away of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who represented the Puthuppally Assembly constituency for the past 53 years.