इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2023 06:05:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kerala: Puthuppally Assembly elections to take place on 5th September

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

With the deadline for filing nominations having ended yesterday in Kerala, ten candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Puthuppally Assembly bye-elections, scheduled to take place on the 5th of next month. The NDA has nominated Lijin Lal, while Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is the Congress candidate. The CPI-M’s Jaik C Thomas and Aam Admi Party’s Luke Thomas are the other candidates contesting the bye-poll.

The scrutiny will take place today. The bye-election was necessitated following the passing away of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who represented the Puthuppally Assembly constituency for the past 53 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart