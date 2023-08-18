Tamil Nadu International Open World Surf League is ready for semi finals for women and quarterfinals for men

AMN

In the Qualifying series 3000 of the Tamil Nadu International Open World Surf League, stage is set for the semi finals for women and quarter finals for the men today at the Mahabalipuram Beach.

As Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing rains since yesterday night, the climate is not yet conducive for the surfers as there is less wind. Official sources said that they need super clean surf in the two to three foot range reeling it down. so there is a lot of possibility to decide about it today.

Yesterday’s game was extremely well taken as the surfers could take smooth rides on the beach and give their best to the games. It was a big day of action with the completion of the men’s and women’s Rounds of 16 as well as two heats of the Women’s Quarterfinals Shino Matsuda from Japan was the standout performer of the day, posting the highest two-wave total of the event so far in the Round of 16 then backing it up with another heat win in the Quarterfinals.

Matsuda earned a 14.25 two-wave total and was through to the Semifinals. She will take on fellow standout Kana Nakashio Japan, who earned the highest single wave score of the event so far with an 8.50 in the Round of 16. Rinta Ooto also from Japan claimed a solid heat win in the Round of 16 which included an excellent 8.25. Sweden’s Kian Martin as well as Japanese competitors Daiki Tanaka and Tenshi Iwami also won their respective heats to advance.