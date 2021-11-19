Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition

Rahul, Mamata, Kejriwal hail farmers’ unity, say this is the victory of farmers

PM must apologise for trouble caused by dictatorial farm laws: Yechury

AMN / WEB DESK / New Delhi

Calling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcement to repeal the farm laws as a “great victory for the farmers” Opposition parties say the move was not inspired by a change of heart but impelled by “fear of elections”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet says repeal of farm laws is a victory of satyagraha.

“Farmers have forced an arrogant government to bow to their demands. Congratulations for this victory over injustice,” Gandhi said posting an old message where he had said, “Mark my words, the government will have to rescind farm laws.”

Capt Amarinder Singh thanks Modi on farm laws, sets the tone for his possible future alliance with BJP

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.”

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal termed the news on Gurpurab “hearty”. “Nearly 700 farmers lost their lives. My salutation to the farmers who sacrificed their lives to protect the interests of the community,” Kejriwal said.

Senior party leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the government, saying the move was not inspired by a change of heart but impelled by “fear of elections”.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

“What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!” Chidambaram tweeted.

“Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws,” Chidambaram said.



President of Janata Dal-Secular H D Deve Gowda has welcomed Prime Minister’s decision to repeal the three farm laws. He said that he salutes all the farmers who put up a democratic resistance against the laws. Mr Gowda said debate and discussion are key in a parliamentary setup.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal all 3 Farm Laws and said it is in the best interests of the country and its farmers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet said the year-long farmer’s protest has finally triumphed.

In Punjab and Haryana, the political and religious leaders and farmers sitting on Dharnas at Toll Plazas and other places to protest against farm laws have welcomed the central government’s decision to repeal all three farm laws in the winter session of parliament.



The farmers were delighted and reacted to the announcement by Prime Minister on Prakash Purab by distributing Ladoos. A senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Prakash Singh Badal has thanked the government for taking this decision. Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has also welcomed the decision and said it is a step taken in the right direction.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while welcoming the decision said, the Central government should take care of the families of farmers, who passed away during agitation.

The President of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur interacting with the media also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision and said by taking a decision on Prakash Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, he has taken the blessings of Guruji.

Bibi Jagir Kaur termed it a victory of farmers, which is the result of Ardaas (prayers) being done. The former President of SGPC Gobind Singh Longowal has congratulated the farmers on their victory. Punjab’s Farmer leader Darshan Singh said, PM has accepted its erroneousness the first time and he deserves thanks. On occasion he said, now the government should form a delegation to discuss MSP issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK. Stalin has wholeheartedly welcomed the Union Government’s decision to repeal three Farm laws. In a message today, he congratulated all the farmers and said that he bowed down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means. Referring to the Prime Minister’s announcement today, he said that history teaches that people’s wishes shall prevail in a democracy.

Ms. Kanimozhi DMK MP has also welcomed the decision to repeal the farmer’s laws. In a tweet, she termed it as a huge victory for the farmers and a great victory for democracy.

The CPIM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, took to Twitter today to convey his greetings to the farmers who have been protesting for almost a year to get these laws repealed.

The CPIM leader demanded that the “Prime Minister must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners.”