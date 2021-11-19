3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
Protest will go on till Parliament session ends, say farmer leaders

The group of farmer unions the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has welcomed the announcement of repeal of three farm laws but the SKM leaders said it is a partial victory of the historic movement.

In a statement, the Kisan leaders said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

The farmer leaders dedicated the victory to over 700 farmers who died during the one-year-long movement and the people, press, social organisations and all others who supported the their movement.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary, BKU (Lakhowal), welcomed the repeal of the laws saying Prime Minister Narender Modi made the announcement on Gurpurab, which is very good. He said their second major demand of legal guarantee on MSP is pending, and the government should talk with them over the MSP and other demands. The morcha would be continued till the government started the repeal procedure. The next course of action would be decided at the SKM meeting, he added.

Yogender Yadav, convener, Jai Kisan Andolan, said it was an historic victory of the farmers but it is a partial step. MSP still has not been decided so far and there is nothing concrete on the MSP. For majority of the farmers in the country, MSP matters most, he added.

Welcoming the decision, Major Singh Punnawal, general secretary, Punjab Kisan Sabha, said it is a one-sided announcement. It was not announced how these laws would be repealed. Farmers’ fraternity is happy with the decision but the government should have to announce the legal guarantee for MSP too, he added.

Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said the announcement on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary is a good initiative. “We will stay put on Delhi borders till the Parliament session ends. More people will gather on the Delhi borders on November 26 to mark one year of the movement. We will also talk about other important demands – legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment bill and others. Besides, the SKM will take note of all developments and hold its meeting soon and announce further action.”

