Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’

Will wait for announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha,(SKM) a conglomerate of protesting farmer unions, has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement on the repeal of three contentious farm laws as a “historic victory” but noted that its struggle includes other demands regarding remunerative prices and electricity rates. It has not yet taken a decision on whether or when to withdraw its year-long agitation.

In an initial statement issued after the Prime Minister’s announcement, the SKM said it would wait for the announcement to take effect through parliamentary procedures. “If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the year-long farmers’ struggle in India,” said the statement.

SKM also said the agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. The Morcha also demanded the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the union will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in Parliament. He said the government should talk about other issues of farmers too, besides MSP.

Opposition leaders and state chief ministers have welcomed the announcement of repeal of farm laws by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

President of Janata Dal-Secular H D Deve Gowda has welcomed Prime Minister’s decision to repeal the three farm laws. He said that he salutes all the farmers who put up a democratic resistance against the laws. Mr Gowda said debate and discussion are key in a parliamentary setup.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet says repeal of farm laws is a victory of satyagraha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal all 3 Farm Laws and said it is in the best interests of the country and its farmers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet said the year-long farmer’s protest has finally triumphed.

In Punjab and Haryana, the political and religious leaders and farmers sitting on Dharnas at Toll Plazas and other places to protest against farm laws have welcomed the central government’s decision to repeal all three farm laws in the winter session of parliament. The farmers were delighted and reacted to the announcement by Prime Minister on Prakash Purab by distributing Ladoos. A senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Prakash Singh Badal has thanked the government for taking this decision. Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has also welcomed the decision and said it is a step taken in the right direction.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while welcoming the decision said, the Central government should take care of the families of farmers, who passed away during agitation. The President of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur interacting with the media also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision and said by taking a decision on Prakash Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, he has taken the blessings of Guruji. Bibi Jagir Kaur termed it a victory of farmers, which is the result of Ardaas (prayers) being done. The former President of SGPC Gobind Singh Longowal has congratulated the farmers on their victory. Punjab’s Farmer leader Darshan Singh said, PM has accepted its erroneousness the first time and he deserves thanks. On occasion he said, now the government should form a delegation to discuss MSP issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK. Stalin has wholeheartedly welcomed the Union Government’s decision to repeal three Farm laws. In a message today, he congratulated all the farmers and said that he bowed down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means. Referring to the Prime Minister’s announcement today, he said that history teaches that people’s wishes shall prevail in a democracy.

Ms. Kanimozhi DMK MP has also welcomed the decision to repeal the farmer’s laws. In a tweet, she termed it as a huge victory for the farmers and a great victory for democracy.

The Tamilnadu Farmer’s protection association leader Ayyakannu has welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to repeal the farm laws.