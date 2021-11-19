3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation

In the spirit of holy ”Gurupurab”, the Prime Minister said that today was not the day for blaming anyone but rededicating oneself to working for the welfare of the farmers.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Government has decided to repeal all three farm laws. Addressing the Nation this morning, Mr Modi announced that the laws will be repealed in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

He said, the three laws were for farmers’ benefit but the Government couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.

The Prime Minister said, the goal of three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially the small farmers. He appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes. Mr Modi said, whatever he did, he did for farmers. He said, what he is doing, is for the country. The Prime Minister said, with the blessings of people, he never left out anything in his hard work. He assured everyone that he will now work even harder so that the dreams of the countrymen and the nation’s dreams can be realized.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said the constitutional process to repeal three farm laws will be completed in the Parliament session that begins later this month. He said, to improve the condition of the farmers, three agricultural laws were brought in the country. The minister reiterated he is grateful to many farmers’ organizations who welcomed and supported the farm laws.

Mr Tomar said, to overcome the challenges of the small farmers of the country, the present government worked all-round with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card and micro-irrigation.

Commerce and Industries and Food and Public Distribution minister Piyush Goyal said the Prime minister’s announcement of on-farm laws reflect his unflinching commitment to the welfare of the nation’s Annadata. Mr Goyal said, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab, this statesmanlike move underscores his resolve towards taking the country forward.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement relating to farm laws, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is a welcome and statesmanlike move. He said that the government of India will keep serving the farmers and always support them in their endeavours. He added that what is unique about Prime Minister’s announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab’ to make this announcement. Mr. Shah said it also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him.

By the time PM Modi announced the decision to withdraw the laws, making an about-turn on a key policy decision, it was clear that the dead laws were no longer workable and could not offer any political advantage to the government or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is gearing up for assembly polls in several states next year.