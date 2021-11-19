PM must apologise for trouble caused by dictatorial farm laws: CPIM

Staff Reporter

CPIM today lauded the farmers for their victory which came with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the three farm laws, which kicked off nationwide protests terming them as “black laws”, will be finally repealed.

The CPIM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, took to Twitter today to convey his greetings to the farmers who have been protesting for almost a year to get these laws repealed.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh had been camping on the Delhi borders in protest. They had even stormed the Red Fort on Republic Day to register their protest but were resisted by a large posse of policemen. The Delhi Police had filed charge sheets against many of them, reportedly claiming that it was a conspiracy hatched by the farmers to turn Red Fort into a new protest venue. The farmers were tear-gassed and baton-charged, forcing them to back off. The police too were subjected to stone-pelting in retaliation.

The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue.

Yechury wrote in his social media handle, “Salutes to our farmers and their brave struggle which has led to the repeal of Modi’s three black farm laws. We must not forget the sacrifice of more than 750 farmers who have lost their lives in this struggle.”

He further said that “The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue.” The CPIM leader demanded that the “Prime Minister must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners.”